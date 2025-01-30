Min Woo Lee debuts mystery Callaway prototype blade irons at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am
Fan favorite Min Woo Lee, nicknamed “Chef” and boasting more than 600,000 followers on Instagram, is making his 2025 PGA TOUR debut this week at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In true “let him cook” fashion, Lee is doing so in style with some eye-catching new Callaway prototype blade irons in the bag.
Min Woo Lee debuts new prototype Callaway blade irons
Throughout his 2024 PGA TOUR campaign, where he recorded two runner-up finishes, Lee used a set of Callaway Apex MB blade irons, to go along with a Callaway X Forged UT 19-degree driving iron.
A detailed view of Min Woo Lee's old Apex MB irons. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
At Pebble Beach Golf Links this week, Lee showed up with the 19-degree driving iron still in the bag, but instead of his typical Apex MB irons, he had a brand-new set of custom prototype irons (3-10).
A close-up look at one of Min Woo Lee's custom prototype irons. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
The irons showcase a simple graphics package, featuring only the Callaway logo on the back portion of the irons and the words “Apex Forged” stamped onto the hosels.
A detailed view of the tri-sole design of one of Min Woo Lee's custom prototype irons by Callaway. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Neither Lee nor Callaway has spoken publicly about the irons yet, so the designs remain a mystery, but from the photos of the irons, they appear to have a unique tri-sole design. This style of sole design typically is used to help with turf interaction at impact, but again, this has yet to be confirmed.
A detailed view looking down at one of Min Woo Lee's custom Callaway prototype irons at address. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Looking down at the prototypes from address, it’s also clear that the irons have little offset and a thin topline. Lee’s set consists of 3-iron through 10-iron; the 10-iron is Callaway’s equivalent to a pitching wedge, just with different nomenclature.
A detailed view of Min Woo Lee's custom Callaway prototype irons, including his 10-iron. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
The iron switch for Lee may be a welcome change, since he finished just 139th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green on the PGA TOUR in 2024, whereas he finished fifth in SG: Off the Tee and 56th in SG: Total.
It will be interesting to see how Lee fares with his never-before-seen set of Callaway prototypes in his first event of 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.