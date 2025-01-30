Shane Lowry aces Pebble Beach’s iconic par-3 seventh at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Iconic hole, iconic shot. Ireland’s Shane Lowry has a knack for such things.
Lowry made an ace at Pebble Beach Golf Links’ par-3 seventh hole in Thursday’s first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his 16th hole of the day. The short, downhill par 3, nestled against the Pacific Ocean, is one of golf’s most photographed holes, and the affable Irishman met the moment. Lowry’s wedge from 113 yards landed on the green’s front-left portion, roughly 25 feet short of the hole, took a firm bounce forward and released into the hole. Lowry gleefully sent his hands skyward and hugged his pro-am partner Jamie Sahara, as playing partner Aaron Rai also raised his hands high.
“It is an easy shot, but you still need to play it correctly,” Lowry said afterward. “For me it was a 54(-degree wedge). I probably could have got lob wedge there but it was a 54. Try to just like flight one down and chase it up the green and get it up there somewhere close to the hole. It came out lovely just left of the hole, which is where you need to pitch it if you want to get it real close. Yeah, big bounce, it was perfect. It just spun and spun right into the hole. It was pretty cool.”
It's the eighth ace at Pebble Beach’s seventh hole in tournament history, the most recent coming from Ricky Barnes in the first round in 2021.
Lowry also made a hole-in-one at TPC Sawgrass’ island-green, par-3 17th in the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship three years ago. He did the same at Augusta National’s historic par-3 16th during the final round of the 2016 Masters. Both were met with exuberance, and Thursday on the Monterey Peninsula was no exception.
“I've been very lucky with all the 1s,” Lowry said. “There and Augusta and Sawgrass. Yeah, I don't know what to say, I guess it's just luck of the Irish or something, I don't know. I know I'm pretty good at times, but you know, a bit of luck every now and then is helpful, too.”
Shane Lowry reacts to his famous hole-in-one at THE PLAYERS
The ace moved Lowry to 6-under for the opening round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the season’s second Signature Event; he closed with two pars for a 6-under 66. It also marked the day’s second hole-in-one, as Rory McIlroy, who paired with Lowry to win last year’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, carded 6-under 66 in his first PGA TOUR round of the 2025 season.
Lowry figured he might see McIlroy at dinner afterward, perhaps for a joint bar tab.
"School night, so unfortunately not for me. If there's a few people there at dinner, I'm sure," Lowry said. "Hopefully Rory's there as well, I get to split the bill with him."
Lowry saw footage of his friend's slam-dunk ace before meeting the media, but he wasn't that impressed.
"Mine is definitely better," Lowry quipped.