Rory McIlroy makes fly-in ace at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Rory McIlroy aced the par-3 15th hole at Spyglass Hill in the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his ball flying directly into the cup.
McIlroy broke into a wide grin and high-fived his caddie and playing partners, among them his Ryder Cup teammate Ludvig Åberg. The hole-in-one vaulted McIlroy from 1-under and in contention to 3-under and in a five-way tie for the lead.
It was McIlroy's second career ace. He made his first one in Round 1 of the 2023 Travelers Championship, on TPC River Highlands' eighth hole.
A 26-time PGA TOUR winner and the only three-time winner of the FedExCup, McIlroy, 35, is making his first TOUR start after a 2024 season that saw him capture the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (with Shane Lowry) and the Truist Championship.
Although it was a bittersweet season marked by his heartache at the U.S. Open, McIlroy won the DP World Tour Championship to capture his sixth Race to Dubai title in November.
This is the sixth hole-in-one on Spyglass Hill's 119-yard, par-3 15th hole; the most recent one was carded by Justin Rose in 2023 — who went on to eventually win the event. McIlroy will hope to do the same.