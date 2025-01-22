PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Farmers Insurance Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Thursday from Torrey Pines Golf Course. This week's event started a day earlier than usual with a champion set to be crowned on Saturday in La Jolla, California.

    With a first-round 63 at the North Course, Ludvig Åberg took an early two-stroke lead. Danny Walker and Hayden Springer share second place at 7-under. Hideki Matsuyama opened with a 4-under 68 while defending champion Mathieu Pavon struggled to a 1-over 73.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Friday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5-8 p.m. (CBS)
    • Saturday: 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-8 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    StreamThursdayFridaySaturday
    Stream 1Main feed: 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Main feed: noon-3 p.m. Main feed: noon-2 p.m.
    Featured group: 3-7 p.m.Featured group: 3-8 p.m.Featured group: 2-8 p.m.

    Stream 2Marquee group: 12:45-3 p.m.Marquee group: 1-3 p.m.Marquee group: 1-2 p.m.
    Featured group: 3-7 p.m.Featured group: 3-8 p.m.Featured group: 2-8 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 12:15-3 p.m.Featured groups: 12:45-3 p.m.Featured groups: 12:15-2 p.m.
    Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.Featured hole: 3-8 p.m.Featured holes: 2-8 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: noon-3 p.m.Featured holes: 12:15-3 p.m.Featured holes: 12:15-2 p.m.
    Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.Featured hole: 3-8 p.m.Featured hole: 2-8 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in the marquee group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Thursday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Friday-Saturday: 3-8 p.m.


    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    Marquee group

    • 1:29 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala

    Featured groups

    • 12:12 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Matthieu Pavon, Tony Finau
    • 12:23 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Max Homa

    Featured holes:

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 16 (par 3) on the South Course

    Must reads

    Danny Walker hits every green at Torrey Pines’ South Course, first since 2019

    Ludvig Åberg cards opening-round 63, takes two-shot lead at Farmers Insurance Open

    Ludvig Åberg on track, but look for Round 2 North Course challengers at Farmers Insurance Open

    The Five: Check out players closing in on Signature Event starts through Aon Swing 5

    Farmers defending champion Matthieu Pavon represents the American dream

    The First Look: Storylines from Farmers Insurance Open