Farmers Insurance Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Thursday from Torrey Pines Golf Course. This week's event started a day earlier than usual with a champion set to be crowned on Saturday in La Jolla, California.
With a first-round 63 at the North Course, Ludvig Åberg took an early two-stroke lead. Danny Walker and Hayden Springer share second place at 7-under. Hideki Matsuyama opened with a 4-under 68 while defending champion Mathieu Pavon struggled to a 1-over 73.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5-8 p.m. (CBS)
- Saturday: 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-8 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Stream
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main feed: noon-3 p.m.
|Main feed: noon-2 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-8 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 12:45-3 p.m.
|Marquee group: 1-3 p.m.
|Marquee group: 1-2 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-8 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 12:15-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:45-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:15-2 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-8 p.m.
|Featured holes: 2-8 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: noon-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: 12:15-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: 12:15-2 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-8 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-8 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in the marquee group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Thursday: 1-7 p.m.
- Friday-Saturday: 3-8 p.m.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
Marquee group
- 1:29 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala
Featured groups
- 12:12 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Matthieu Pavon, Tony Finau
- 12:23 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Max Homa
Featured holes:
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 16 (par 3) on the South Course