Draws and Fades: Beware false leaderboard at The American Express

When Taylor is in a mood to make putts, he is as dangerous as they come on the PGA TOUR. I am still in disbelief at how he played post winning the WM Phoenix Open last season because he looked like a world-beater in that desert climate – a real killer when in the mix. After falling off the map for the rest of the season the real Taylor came back at the Sony Open in Hawaii last week. When the going got intense, he stepped up and took the bull by the horns. With a round still to come at the Nicklaus Tournament Course, Taylor is in great shape to set up rare back-to-back TOUR wins.