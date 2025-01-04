The Sentry: How to watch, live scores, TV times, tee times, commercial-free final hour
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Sentry offers an incredible start to the PGA TOUR season. It showcases the TOUR’s top players competing on one of its most scenic courses.
There will be another reason to tune in Sunday to the first final round of the season. The final hour of Sunday’s broadcast will be commercial free. This marks the third consecutive year that Callaway will present uninterrupted coverage for the final hour of The Sentry on Golf Channel.
This year, the uninterrupted hour will be presented by Callaway and its new Elyte drivers. The commercial-free hour will begin at approximately 7 p.m. ET.
Callway’s sponsorship of the final hour has been a good omen for Callaway staffers, who have won each of the two previous editions of The Sentry. That includes Chris Kirk, who won at Kapalua in 2024. Thomas Detry is the highest Callaway staffer on the leaderboard, but he will have some work to do to catch Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa.
Detry is alone in third place at 22-under, five strokes behind Matsuyama and four behind Morikawa.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Stream
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Featured group: 1:15-4 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured group: 4-8 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Sunday: 3-8 p.m.
Featured groups
Sunday:
- 2:08 p.m.: Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay
- 2:32 p.m.: Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Cameron Young
Featured Hole:
- 14 (par 4)