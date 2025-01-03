Max Homa (and Cobra fitter Ben Schomin) go in-depth about Homa’s big equipment change

Homa: It wasn’t difficult in that the moment I hit it the first time, I knew I loved the head. It’s just that, you know, you’re hitting the driver the hardest and obviously swinging the fastest, so, you’re very picky about how much spin is coming on it. This turned into his problem (points to Schomin), but I was also going through a swing change, so I’m going from hitting up on it quite a bit to trying to get way more level, so even as weeks were going on, my spin numbers were going up a lot. I was curving it too much at times. Not enough at times. And I wanted a driver that eventually, as we got deeper into both processes, that I could feel like I could cut it as hard as I wanted, and I was inclined to try and slice it. He actually built me a backup to this that would be one iteration stronger in that – where if I wanted to feel cut more, it will cut less. So that was more the issue, because from the jump I loved the head, we just couldn’t quite find the one that matched the spin to the launch to all those things. It was kind of like a pulley, as the golf swing changed, the driver had to kind of move around, so that was kind of tricky.