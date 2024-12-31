For fans and players, new 2025 PGA TOUR season alive with possibilities

Speaking of boomerangs, you had to see it to believe it when Keegan Bradley, the 50th and last man into the BMW Championship, won the tournament. There was a time he didn’t even think he would be in the field, only gaining entry after Tom Kim’s misfortune on the final holes. Then he won at Cherry Hills – the third win in the last two seasons for the 38-year-old – to earn a Presidents Cup captain’s pick that atoned for the previous year’s emotional Ryder Cup miss. And now Bradley, after being left off the team that went to Rome in 2023 will lead the U.S. into the super-charged setting of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where he once practiced as a kid at St. John’s.