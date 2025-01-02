Presidents Cup omission inspires Justin Thomas ahead of new season

Thomas has something else to be happy about. Despite going winless for a second consecutive season in 2024, Thomas gets to begin the new year at The Sentry. It’s a tournament that he’s won twice (2017, '20) but one that he had to miss last year after the worst year of his career. It was another event that he wasn’t happy about watching on TV, saying this week that “it sucked” to be sitting at home while his peers enjoyed Maui’s warm weather and the unique challenge of the severe slopes that highlight Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course.