Cameron Kuchar, Matt Kuchar’s son, advances to Sony Open qualifier
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Matt Kuchar is a past champion of the Sony Open in Hawaii. Next week, he will tee it up at Honolulu’s Waialae Country Club for the 20th time in his PGA TOUR career.
This appearance could be unprecedented. That’s because his son, Cameron, could join him in the field.
Cameron shot 2-under 70 on Thursday at the Sony Open pre-qualifier to be one of 45 players to advance to the Sony Open’s Monday qualifier. Kuchar finished T18, using birdies on Nos. 14, 17 and 18 to post a sub-par round and advance easily. The top four players from the upcoming Monday qualifier will earn spots in the Sony Open.
Last year, the younger Kuchar advanced to U.S. Open Final Qualifying. The high-school junior is 152nd in the American Junior Golf Association’s rankings with two top-three finishes in three starts in 2024.
He isn’t the only son of a PGA TOUR player to take a crack at qualifying recently. Tiger Woods’ son Charlie unsuccessfully attempted the pre-qualifer for last year’s Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, while Jonathan Byrd’s son Jackson made the Monday qualifier for last year’s The RSM Classic. Byrd, a member of the United States’ 2023 Junior Ryder Cup team, shot 1-under 69 to miss qualifying by four strokes.