Will Zalatoris, Cam Davis assessed two-stroke penalties for playing wrong ball at The Sentry

Zalatoris and Davis, playing partners in Sunday’s final round at The Sentry, inadvertently played each other’s ball from just in front of The Plantation Course at Kapalua’s par-5 15th green, each having nearly reached the green in two shots. After realizing their mistake upon reaching the green, they returned to play from the proper location of their third shot – but now playing their fifth shot rather than their third, per the Rules of Golf.