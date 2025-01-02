The Sentry: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times from Round 2

Thirty-one PGA TOUR tournament winners (including 15 first-time winners) and 29 players who finished inside the top 50 in the 2024 FedExCup standings are teeing it up at The Sentry. Xander Schauffele, who won two majors in 2024 and won this event in 2019, headlines. Viktor Hovland is set to tee it up despite posting an X-ray of what appeared to be a broken pinky toe on social media just after the Christmas holiday. Defending champion Chris Kirk is looking to become the first person to go back-to-back at The Sentry since Geoff Ogilvy in 2009-10. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who cut his hand while preparing Christmas dinner and required surgery, will sit this one out.