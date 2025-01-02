The Sentry: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times from Round 2
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 2025 PGA TOUR season has arrived as Opening Drive begins at The Sentry. The first Signature Event of the season returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua.
Thirty-one PGA TOUR tournament winners (including 15 first-time winners) and 29 players who finished inside the top 50 in the 2024 FedExCup standings are teeing it up at The Sentry. Xander Schauffele, who won two majors in 2024 and won this event in 2019, headlines. Viktor Hovland is set to tee it up despite posting an X-ray of what appeared to be a broken pinky toe on social media just after the Christmas holiday. Defending champion Chris Kirk is looking to become the first person to go back-to-back at The Sentry since Geoff Ogilvy in 2009-10. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who cut his hand while preparing Christmas dinner and required surgery, will sit this one out.
Tom Hoge took the first-round lead at Kapalua with a 9-under 64. He leads by one over Hideki Matsuyama and Will Zalatoris. Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young lurk at 7-under, two off the pace.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Stream
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Featured group: 12:45-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-4 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-4 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured group: 6-10 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-8 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Friday: 4-10 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.
Featured groups
Friday
- 2:21 p.m.: Tony Finau, Max Homa, Sahith Theegala
- 2:33 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
- Featured hole: No. 14