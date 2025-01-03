The Sentry: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 2025 PGA TOUR season has arrived as Opening Drive begins at The Sentry. The first Signature Event of the season returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua. Thirty-one PGA TOUR tournament winners (including 15 first-time winners) and 29 players who finished inside the top 50 in the 2024 FedExCup standings are teeing it up at The Sentry.
Hideki Matsuyama carded back-to-back 65s to take a one-stroke lead at 16-under. Collin Morikawa birdied five consecutive holes en-route to a 65 and solo second. Corey Conners and Maverick McNealy sit tied at 14-under. Keegan Bradley, 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain, is tied with Tom Hoge at 13-under. Viktor Hovland, who posted an X-ray of a broken pinky toe on social media just after the Christmas holiday, posted rounds of 69-70 to sit at 7-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Stream
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Featured group: 1-4 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-4 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured group: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-8 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.