The Sentry: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The 2025 PGA TOUR season has arrived as Opening Drive begins at The Sentry. The first Signature Event of the season returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua. Thirty-one PGA TOUR tournament winners (including 15 first-time winners) and 29 players who finished inside the top 50 in the 2024 FedExCup standings are teeing it up at The Sentry.

    Hideki Matsuyama carded back-to-back 65s to take a one-stroke lead at 16-under. Collin Morikawa birdied five consecutive holes en-route to a 65 and solo second. Corey Conners and Maverick McNealy sit tied at 14-under. Keegan Bradley, 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain, is tied with Tom Hoge at 13-under. Viktor Hovland, who posted an X-ray of a broken pinky toe on social media just after the Christmas holiday, posted rounds of 69-70 to sit at 7-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    StreamSaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Featured group: 1-4 p.m.Featured group: 1-4 p.m.
    Stream 2
    		Featured group: 4-8 p.m.Featured group: 4-8 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.

