Hideki Matsuyama rides new putter to back-to-back 65s, halfway lead at The Sentry

Matsuyama’s trusty iron play saw him convert six birdies from inside of eighth feet while he drained a 35-footer on the par-3 11th hole with the new putter he put into his bag this week. He later missed a 4-foot birdie chance on the last. Asked if he’ll keep using the new flatstick, Matsuyama, who has three other putters in his locker, said: “I don't know. Might not be good to get used to it, so we'll see how that goes. I was able to add on and play well, and so just everything was okay.”