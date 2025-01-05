Taylor Pendrith makes first albatross of 2025 in final round of The Sentry
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
It didn’t take long for the first albatross of the 2025 PGA TOUR season.
Taylor Pendrith holed his second shot at The Plantation Course at Kapalua’s par-5 fifth hole in The Sentry’s final round, a 6-iron from 203 yards. It marked the TOUR’s first albatross at Kapalua, which has hosted The Sentry since 1999.
Pendrith likely won’t win The Sentry – he stood seven back of 54-hole leader Hideki Matsuyama after making the albatross – but it’s a shot he won’t soon forget.
It’s Pendrith’s first albatross on the PGA TOUR, coming in his 88th career TOUR start. Playing from the right side of the fairway, his 6-iron landed a few feet short of the hole, taking two hops before hitting the flagstick a foot above the cup and falling in gently.
Pendrith, 33, earned his first PGA TOUR title at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson a year ago to secure his invitation to The Sentry. The Canadian also represented the International Team at last fall’s Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal, his second straight International Team appearance. Pendrith finished 14th in the 2024 FedExCup, a career-best showing.
Pendrith entered The Sentry’s final round in a tie for 18th at 16-under, as the field has blitzed The Plantation Course at Kapalua throughout the 59-player, no-cut Signature Event. Pendrith made the turn Sunday in 5-under 31, moving into a tie for fourth at 21-under but eight strokes behind Matsuyama.
Last season, there were five albatrosses recorded on TOUR. Through one event, that number is pacing for much higher.