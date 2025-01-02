Xander Schauffele changes to Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond driver, 3-wood at The Sentry

“It really wasn’t a long process, but he’s very happy,” Watson said. “He showed a little uptick in ball speed [with the driver], but consistency of his spin from high to low was probably the No. 1 factor that made a huge difference. We’re looking at 10.5-degree launch, 2400 rpm spin rates up to a nice flat cut at 2700 rpm, which we haven’t seen as much before when he was hitting more down on it and getting into the low 2800s, 2900s, into the 3000s. That spin window being smaller is probably going to help him a lot more. Not like he needed any more help, but, just getting a little more help out of this.”