Nominees announced for Jack Nicklaus Award and Arnold Palmer Award
Scottie Scheffler is one of three players nominated for the Jack Nicklaus Award as the 2024 PGA TOUR Player of the Year. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
McIlroy, Schauffele, Scheffler nominated for PGA TOUR Player of the Year; four players nominated for TOUR Rookie of the Year
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced on Monday nominees for the Jack Nicklaus Award (Player of the Year) and the Arnold Palmer Award (Rookie of the Year) for the 2024 season, as finalized by the PGA TOUR Player Directors and members of the Player Advisory Council (PAC). Three players are nominated for the Jack Nicklaus Award as the 2024 PGA TOUR Player of the Year: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler. The four nominees for the Arnold Palmer Award as the 2024 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year are Nick Dunlap, Max Greyserman, Jake Knapp and Matthieu Pavon.
Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year are determined by a member vote, with PGA TOUR members who played in at least 15 events during the 2024 season eligible to vote. The voting will close on Wednesday, December 4, at 5 p.m. ET. The winners will be announced by the end of the year.
Player of the Year nominees (alphabetical)
Rory McIlroy, 35
Holywood, Northern Ireland
- Entered 19 events with wins (two) at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and Truist Championship
- Finished No. 9 in the FedExCup
- Finished sixth in Scoring Average (69.914)
- Recorded a total of seven top 10s and missed one cut
Xander Schauffele, 31
San Diego, California
- Entered 22 events with wins (two) at the PGA Championship (first career major championship title) and The Open Championship
- Finished No. 4 in the FedExCup
- Finished second in Scoring Average (69.137)
- Recorded a total of 15 top 10s and did not miss a cut
Scottie Scheffler, 28
Dallas, Texas
- Entered 19 events with wins (seven) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, THE PLAYERS Championship, Masters Tournament (second career major championship title), RBC Heritage, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Travelers Championship and TOUR Championship
- Winner of the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics
- Winner of the 2024 FedExCup
- Winner of the Byron Nelson Award for low Scoring Average (68.645)
- Recorded a TOUR-best 16 top 10s and did not miss a cut
Rookie of the Year nominees (alphabetical)
Nick Dunlap, 20
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Entered 23 events with wins (two) at The American Express (as an amateur) and Barracuda Championship
- First player in TOUR history to win as an amateur and a professional in the same season
- Recorded top 10s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (T10) and FedEx St. Jude Championship (T5)
- Qualified for the BMW Championship and finished No. 49 in the FedExCup
- Made 15 cuts in 23 starts
- Earned 2024 PGA TOUR membership by winning The American Express on a sponsor exemption
Max Greyserman, 29
Short Hills, New Jersey
- Entered 26 events with runner-ups (three): 3M Open (solo second), Wyndham Championship (solo second), ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (T2)
- Recorded additional top 10s at the Texas Children’s Houston Open (T7), Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T4) and World Wide Technology Championship (fourth)
- Qualified for the BMW Championship and finished No. 48 in the FedExCup
- Made 19 cuts in 26 starts
- Earned 2024 PGA TOUR membership through the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour
Jake Knapp, 30
Scottsdale, Arizona
- Entered 23 events with a win (one) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Recorded top 10s at the Farmers Insurance Open (T3), Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (T4) and THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (eighth)
- Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs and finished No. 59 through the FedExCup Playoffs (No. 64 through the FedExCup Fall)
- Made 17 cuts in 23 starts
- Earned 2024 PGA TOUR membership through the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour
Matthieu Pavon, 32
Bordeaux, France
- Entered 19 events with a win (one) at the Farmers Insurance Open
- Recorded top 10s at the Sony Open in Hawaii (T7), AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (third) and U.S. Open (fifth)
- Only rookie to qualify for the TOUR Championship; finished No. 17 in the FedExCup
- Made 15 cuts in 19 starts
- Earned 2024 PGA TOUR membership through the inaugural DP World Tour Top 10