Nominees announced for Jack Nicklaus Award and Arnold Palmer Award

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced on Monday nominees for the Jack Nicklaus Award (Player of the Year) and the Arnold Palmer Award (Rookie of the Year) for the 2024 season, as finalized by the PGA TOUR Player Directors and members of the Player Advisory Council (PAC). Three players are nominated for the Jack Nicklaus Award as the 2024 PGA TOUR Player of the Year: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler. The four nominees for the Arnold Palmer Award as the 2024 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year are Nick Dunlap, Max Greyserman, Jake Knapp and Matthieu Pavon.