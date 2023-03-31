Aaron Wise withdraws from Masters to focus on mental health
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Aaron Wise has withdrawn from next week’s Masters Tournament as he steps away from the game to prioritize his mental health. He announced the move in a statement Friday.
“Regretfully I am withdrawing from The Masters today,” Wise wrote. “Golf is just as much a mental game as it is one of physical skill, and the mental piece of it has been a struggle for me recently. I don’t take the significance of playing at Augusta lightly, but I know that I need to take some time away to focus on my mental health so I can get back to competing at a level I am proud of.”
"This hurts but it's needed," Wise added. "See you all soon."
Wise, the 2016 NCAA individual champion and 2018 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, finished 13th in the FedExCup last year after a runner-up finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. It was his first appearance at East Lake since his rookie season of 2018, when he won his lone PGA TOUR title at the AT&T Byron Nelson.