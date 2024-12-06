Hero World Challenge, Round 3: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

After the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall, a star-studded, 20-man field heads to Albany, Bahamas, for the Hero World Challenge, hosted by Tiger Woods and the TGR Foundation. FedExCup points will not be awarded, but Official World Golf Ranking points will be awarded. World No. 1 and reigning FedExCup champion Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his title. Eight players, including Ludvig Åberg and Sahith Theegala, are making their Hero World Challenge debut.