Hero World Challenge, Round 3: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
After the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall, a star-studded, 20-man field heads to Albany, Bahamas, for the Hero World Challenge, hosted by Tiger Woods and the TGR Foundation. FedExCup points will not be awarded, but Official World Golf Ranking points will be awarded. World No. 1 and reigning FedExCup champion Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his title. Eight players, including Ludvig Åberg and Sahith Theegala, are making their Hero World Challenge debut.
Defending champion Scheffler took the lead with an 8-under 64 on Friday. He holds a two-stroke lead over Akshay Bhatia and Justin Thomas, both of whom finished at 11-under.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday: noon-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC)