Scottie Scheffler breaks out claw putting grip at Hero World Challenge

Scheffler dramatically improved his putting statistics year over year, improving from 161st in Strokes Gained: Putting in 2023 to 76th in 2024. Scheffler rode the confidence in the new flatstick to a historic season, winning seven times on the PGA TOUR as well as an Olympic gold medal. He won his first FedExCup title earlier this fall and helped guide the Americans to a President Cup victory, all while keeping the putter the same.