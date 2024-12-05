PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Hero World Challenge, Round 2: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    After the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall, a star-studded, 20-man field heads to Albany, Bahamas, for the Hero World Challenge, hosted by Tiger Woods and the TGR Foundation. There are no FedExCup points up for grabs, but Official World Golf Ranking points will be awarded. World No. 1 and reigning FedExCup champion Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his title. Eight players, including Ludvig Åberg and Sahith Theegala, are making their Hero World Challenge debut.

    Cameron Young charged to the first-round lead in Albany with an 8-under 64. He leads by two over Justin Thomas. Among those at 5-under include defending champion Scheffler, Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Cantlay, Theegala and Åberg, who all finished three off the pace.

    Check out how to follow the action below.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday: noon-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC)
    • Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC)

    Must reads

    Scottie Scheffler breaks out claw putting grip at Hero World Challenge

    Max Homa takes one-shot lead as he begins defense of Nedbank Golf Challenge

    Wyndham Clark debuting custom Titleist irons at Hero World Challenge

    TaylorMade acquires Logan Olson, launches Craft Batch No. 3 putters

    The Five: Keegan Bradley among names whose 2025 campaigns begin at Hero World Challenge

    The First Look: Storylines from Hero World Challenge