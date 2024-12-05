Hero World Challenge, Round 2: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
After the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall, a star-studded, 20-man field heads to Albany, Bahamas, for the Hero World Challenge, hosted by Tiger Woods and the TGR Foundation. There are no FedExCup points up for grabs, but Official World Golf Ranking points will be awarded. World No. 1 and reigning FedExCup champion Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his title. Eight players, including Ludvig Åberg and Sahith Theegala, are making their Hero World Challenge debut.
Cameron Young charged to the first-round lead in Albany with an 8-under 64. He leads by two over Justin Thomas. Among those at 5-under include defending champion Scheffler, Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Cantlay, Theegala and Åberg, who all finished three off the pace.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: noon-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC)