Scottie Scheffler can do no wrong in Hero World Challenge title defense

The other question is where to put Scheffler on the continuum of greatness. He won seven PGA TOUR titles this year, among them his second Masters in three years. He became the first ever to successfully defend his title at THE PLAYERS Championship and owned the Signature Events, capturing four of them. He also won the Olympic gold medal in Paris, won the FedExCup, is the presumed Player of the Year, and now has earned his second Hero title in as many years.