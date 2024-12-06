PGA TOUR partners with top content creators to form Creator Council

The Council’s creation comes on the heels of an increased push by the PGA TOUR to integrate the industry’s top content creators into the professional game. In March, a mix of YouTube creators and pro golfers competed in “The Q at Myrtle Beach,” an 18-hole qualifying event that awarded an exemption for the PGA TOUR’s Myrtle Beach Classic. In August, a pair of creators – Grant Horvat and Bryan Bros Golf – hosted a PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+ stream for the first two days of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Two weeks later, the TOUR launched its biggest venture with existing content creators – the Creator Classic, which saw 16 creators play the back nine of East Lake Golf Club the day before the first round of the TOUR Championship. The event aired live on Golf Channel, ESPN+, Peacock and YouTube. The YouTube video has amassed 2.5 million views, with another 2.8 million views across the 16 content creators’ individual YouTube videos of the event.