PGA TOUR partners with top content creators to form Creator Council
2 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR is ramping up its efforts to engage with top golf content creators, announcing Friday the formation of a Creator Council.
The Council will be comprised of up to 10 popular content creators/brands who will meet regularly with media, marketing and communications team members at the PGA TOUR to develop shared strategies for content development and fan engagement.
The Council will include creators such as Bob Does Sports, Bryan Bros Golf, Erik Anders Lang, Fore Play/Barstool Sports, No Laying Up, Paige Spiranac, Roger Steele and Tisha Alyn.
“I’m so excited to be part of the PGA TOUR’s Creator Council and collaborate with such a talented group of creators,” Alyn said. “Social media is the future of golf, and together, we’re bringing a fresh perspective that will grow the game and connect with a broader audience in exciting ways.”
The Council’s creation comes on the heels of an increased push by the PGA TOUR to integrate the industry’s top content creators into the professional game. In March, a mix of YouTube creators and pro golfers competed in “The Q at Myrtle Beach,” an 18-hole qualifying event that awarded an exemption for the PGA TOUR’s Myrtle Beach Classic. In August, a pair of creators – Grant Horvat and Bryan Bros Golf – hosted a PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+ stream for the first two days of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Two weeks later, the TOUR launched its biggest venture with existing content creators – the Creator Classic, which saw 16 creators play the back nine of East Lake Golf Club the day before the first round of the TOUR Championship. The event aired live on Golf Channel, ESPN+, Peacock and YouTube. The YouTube video has amassed 2.5 million views, with another 2.8 million views across the 16 content creators’ individual YouTube videos of the event.
The Council is expected to discuss potential future iterations of the Creator Classic, along with several other broad initiatives. The PGA TOUR released the following discussion topics it expects the Creator Council to address:
- Fan engagement strategies
- Collaborative content opportunities
- PGA TOUR media regulations
- PGA TOUR event/broadcast enhancements
- Creator Classic evolution
Along with the regular meetings, the creators will have increased access to the PGA TOUR platform and network to create more compelling content that can serve as both stand-alone content and complementary coverage of weekly PGA TOUR events.
TOUR officials anticipate the Council will evolve, both in its priorities and participants. The inaugural members will serve on the Council for one year, with new creators added in future iterations.
“The combined creative engines behind the Council and TOUR will help strengthen and grow our collective relationship with the vibrant community of fans who love to engage with golf and the PGA TOUR through social media,” said Andy Weitz, PGA TOUR chief marketing and communications officer/investor relations.
The Creator Council will meet for the first time in January, with subsequent monthly meetings expected. The group will also meet in person three times each year at select PGA TOUR events.