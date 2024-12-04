Wyndham Clark debuting custom Titleist irons at Hero World Challenge

“I just feel like to play a blade all the way through (a set of irons) is really difficult,” Clark said. “And to play just cavity-back, game-improvement irons is really tough because those launch it high and … you want it more low in piercing for a short iron. And so I told Titleist I would love a club that has less offset and be able to hit it really low with my short irons, mid-height with my mid-irons, and then really high with my long irons … That began the process of creating them, which has been really fun.”