Wyndham Clark debuting custom Titleist irons at Hero World Challenge
5 Min Read
Written by Sean Martin @PGATOURSMartin
Wyndham Clark is the latest Titleist staffer to get the custom treatment, debuting a unique set of irons at this week’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.
The irons were designed after nearly 18 months of collaboration with Titleist. They were designed to give Clark the lower trajectory he prefers with his short irons while allowing him to launch long irons high into the sky.
Clark had been using forged cavity-back irons during his successful 2023 and 2024 seasons that saw him win his first three PGA TOUR titles, including last year’s U.S. Open, but this set is a blend of cavity-backs and blades.
“What I wanted was lower flight in my 9- and 8-iron. I loved my 7- and 6-iron, and then I wanted really high launch in the 5- and 4-iron,” Clark said Wednesday at the Hero World Challenge. “And so obviously if you just have all the same (model of) iron, it's hard to do that. So I made basically a set that does that.”
Comparing Wyndham Clark's previous Titleist T100 irons to his new custom 632.DUB. (Sean Martin & GolfWRX)
Clark used Titleist’s 620 CB irons in his victories at the 2023 Truist Championship and U.S. Open, as well as his win at this year’s 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He switched into Titleist’s T-100 irons this summer.
This new set, which has been in development since the summer of 2023, combines characteristics of several different models. The 4-iron Clark is using this week comes from Titleist’s T200 line, the most forgiving of the T series that was released last year (the club has been modified to have a lower center of gravity than a standard T200 4-iron, though).
“It is a T200, but it's a custom T200,” Clark said Wednesday. “We took out the offset and brought the CG even lower. I wanted a 4-iron that would, without even me trying, just launch straight up in the air so that if I needed height, I don't have to try to get height, which helps my swing. Sometimes when I try to get height, I lean back too much and have big misses. I've always had the ability to hit it low. So we recently just made that club, which has been great.”
Clark is using his new custom irons, which are called the 632.DUB’s (more on that below), in his 5-9 irons.
Clark called the new clubs “essentially a combination of an MB, a CB and then even some bigger cavities as we go into the longer clubs.” The 620 MB’s are muscle-back forged blades, while the 620 CB’s are cavity-back forged irons. One commonality throughout Clark’s new set is less offset than standard models of those irons.
“I just feel like to play a blade all the way through (a set of irons) is really difficult,” Clark said. “And to play just cavity-back, game-improvement irons is really tough because those launch it high and … you want it more low in piercing for a short iron. And so I told Titleist I would love a club that has less offset and be able to hit it really low with my short irons, mid-height with my mid-irons, and then really high with my long irons … That began the process of creating them, which has been really fun.”
His new 5-iron is a cavity-back iron with tungsten in the sole (instead of the bottom of the face, like the T100’s) to lower the center of gravity and help raise Clark’s trajectory, according to Titleist’s JJ Van Wezenbeeck, while the 6-iron is a cavity-back with no tungsten in the sole. The 7-iron and shorter are blades, Van Wezenbeeck said.
Clark’s irons are the latest in what Titleist has dubbed “Project Feel,” where the company has collaborated with TOUR players on custom irons to learn about their preferences and unlock innovations that could be used in future lines. Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Webb Simpson and Adam Scott are players who have previously received the “Project Feel” treatment and created a custom set of irons.
Each custom set receives a model name specific to the player, i.e. Thomas’ 621.JT clubs and Cameron Young’s 631.CY. Clark’s new clubs go by the moniker of 632.DUB, a reference to Clark’s nickname, “Dub.” Titleist uses numbers in the 600s to signify its blades, and the ‘632’ represents the fact that these irons follow Young’s in Titleist’s line of custom creations for its TOUR staff.
The process of creating Clark’s irons began at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open and is one that Clark was deeply invested in.
“He was probably the most interested in trying different things,” said Van Wezenbeeck, Titleist’s senior director, player promotions PGA TOUR. “We made more prototypes for this one … Everyone else (who received the “Project Feel” treatment), had a pretty good runway of where we were going and what performance characteristics and looks characteristics we wanted. Wyndham was fun to work with because he was just intrigued by not knowing what he didn't know.”
According to Van Wezenbeeck, they experimented with characteristics like the amount of offset – trying clubs with both more and less offset – and the placement of the tungsten that influences the club’s center of gravity.
Clark preferred less offset and a topline slightly thinner than the 620 CB’s, Van Wezenbeeck said, but liked the sole of the T100’s. The biggest thing was placing the center of gravity in the proper place for him to achieve his preferred trajectory throughout the set.
“He's really trying to create a little bit more penetrating flight on short irons,” Van Wezenbeeck added, “but he's a little steeper than the average TOUR player with his long irons so we had to do some things to help him create his preferred launch.”
And, hence, the 632.DUB’s were born.
Sean Martin is a senior editor for the PGA TOUR. He is a 2004 graduate of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. Attending a small school gave him a heart for the underdog, which is why he enjoys telling stories of golf's lesser-known players. Follow Sean Martin on Twitter.