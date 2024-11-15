Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 3: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The penultimate FedExCup Fall event takes place from the island of Bermuda with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course.
Justin Lower took the lead Friday at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with back-to-back 65s when play was suspended due to darkness. He leads by two over Ryan Moore and Robby Shelton. Round 2 will resume at 6 a.m. local time and the cut will be finalized after the conclusion of Round 2.
As the FedExCup Fall winds down valuable FedExCup points are up for grabs, with players fighting for full status (top 125 in the FedExCup) and spots in the Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in FedExCup Fall standings) that earn players starts in the first two Signature Events.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.