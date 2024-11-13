Heavy wind set to impact Butterfield Bermuda Championship

“Winds will remain elevated on Thursday with sustained speeds between 20-25 mph and gusts near 35 mph. A reduction in wind speeds is expected on Friday. Dry conditions are also favored Thursday and through the day Friday, although a brief passing shower can’t be ruled out either day. The next organized system should arrive Friday night into Saturday morning. There is potential for heavy rain and gusty winds, however confidence in the exact impacts remains low. Strong winds would likely last through Sunday with a low threat for showers.”