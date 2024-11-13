Heavy wind set to impact Butterfield Bermuda Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Heavy wind, which has already impacted pre-tournament preparations at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, continued Wednesday and is expected to remain a factor into the opening round of competition Thursday.
Sustained speeds of 20-25 mph with gusts of up to 35 mph could impact the first round.
Seamus Power, who made a tournament-record 28 birdies on the way to victory in 2022, said that many birdies would likely be impossible to replicate in this week’s conditions.
“Not if it blows like today,” Power said Wednesday. “Obviously the forecast on a small island like this, it can change. I would love to challenge that (birdie record) this week, but I don't see that happening unless wind kind of calms down a little bit.”
That isn’t likely to happen, according to the forecast. What’s more, an organized system is set to roll in Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing potentially heavy rain and gusty winds.
Additionally, Power added, the wind direction has done a 180, making the par-5 second and 17th holes, which played downwind two years ago, unreachable in two shots.
“Those changes with the wind, there's going to be less birdies,” he said. “The other holes downwind won't play as easy as the par 5s would have. I think it will play a little different if it stays from the north, so we'll see.
“I've played (that wind direction) before but not for a whole week, so it's going to be interesting.”
Here is the full extended forecast:
“Winds will remain elevated on Thursday with sustained speeds between 20-25 mph and gusts near 35 mph. A reduction in wind speeds is expected on Friday. Dry conditions are also favored Thursday and through the day Friday, although a brief passing shower can’t be ruled out either day. The next organized system should arrive Friday night into Saturday morning. There is potential for heavy rain and gusty winds, however confidence in the exact impacts remains low. Strong winds would likely last through Sunday with a low threat for showers.”