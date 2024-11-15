Bryan Bros reunion yields mixed results at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Friday was more serious. For one thing, it was a better scoring day, with the heavy wind of the first round having mostly dissipated. Also, it was cut day, and Wesley was playing his way into contention, reaching 7-under par before going 4-over for his last five holes to finish at 3-under. He is still projected to make his fifth straight cut – three top-25s this fall have him on the cusp of the all-important top 125 – even if he was upset at his finish.