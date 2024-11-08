With brother as caddie, Maverick McNealy in contention at World Wide Technology Championship

Really, though, he’s crushing it on several fronts. He’s newly married, and wife Maya travels with him. He did not make a bogey in the second round at El Cardonal, after which he proclaimed he’s putting better than he has in months. He’s 55th in the FedExCup but projected to move up to 51st. (Nos. 51-60 at the end of The RSM Classic, Nov. 24, will get into the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational – both Signature Events – via the Aon Next 10.)