Inside the bag: UCLA's Omar Morales reveals gold-faced prototype putter
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
The UCLA men’s golf team is on fall break, but its star senior is staying busy. Omar Morales – a Puebla, Mexico, native – is playing this week’s World Wide Technology Championship on a sponsor exemption.
The top-ranked Latin amateur is well accustomed to playing in big-time professional events. Already in his young career, Morales has twice played in the Mexico Open at Vidanta (2023 and 2024), and he’s played in back-to-back U.S. Opens (2023 and 2024). Although he’s yet to make a cut on the PGA TOUR, he did fire a blazing, second-round 67 at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta, missing the cut by just one stroke.
This week, Morales hopes to make the weekend for the first time in his fifth start on the PGA TOUR. Morales took PGATOUR.COM through his current equipment setup, revealing his go-to club, his Tiger Woods-designed irons and his new gold-faced prototype putter.
The top of the bag starts with Morales’ go-to club, a Ping G430 LST 10.5-degree. Morales switched to the new driver two months ago, and it’s quickly become a weapon for the already-long player. Morales has averaged 316.0 yards in his eight measured drives on the PGA TOUR.
The driver is equipped with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke 70TX shaft and a cord grip to help prevent slippage.
Channeling Woods, who also designed El Cardonal, Morales uses a set of TaylorMade P7TW irons (5-PW). The blade-style irons were co-designed by Woods.
Omar Morales uses a set of TaylorMade P7TW irons (5-PW) that were co-designed by Tiger Woods. (Credit GolfWRX)
“I like the feel of [the P7TW irons] and how you can shape balls (from right-to-left and left-to-right) … and control the trajectory of the shot very well,” Morales said. “It’s just a great club overall.”
This week, Morales is also showing off a new L.A.B. Golf OZ.1 Pro Proto putter. The OZ.1 putter model was originally co-designed by Adam Scott along with the L.A.B. Golf team, and the Pro Proto version of the putter comes with a stainless steel face insert. Morales’ putter is further customized with the silver-color stainless steel insert swapped out for an eye-catching gold colorway.
“It’s just been great," Morales said. "I put this in the bag two weeks ago. I use a counterbalance, therefore the long grip. I’ve loved it ever since I tried it.”
Adding to the pop of gold on his putter face, Morales also proudly displays the UCLA Bruins gold and blue colorways on his team headcovers. With how much experience Morales already has on the PGA TOUR, it’s easy to forget he’s still an amateur collegiate golfer. The headcovers make it hard to forget.