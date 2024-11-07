Inside the bag: UCLA's Omar Morales reveals gold-faced prototype putter

The top-ranked Latin amateur is well accustomed to playing in big-time professional events. Already in his young career, Morales has twice played in the Mexico Open at Vidanta (2023 and 2024), and he’s played in back-to-back U.S. Opens (2023 and 2024). Although he’s yet to make a cut on the PGA TOUR, he did fire a blazing, second-round 67 at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta, missing the cut by just one stroke.