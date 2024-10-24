PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The FedExCup Fall continues with the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan, the first international event of the FedExCup Fall.

    Looking for his second PGA TOUR win, Taylor Moore grabbed the first-round lead with a 7-under 63. Max Greyserman, Eric Cole and Nico Echavarria share second place with matching 64s. Defending champion Collin Morikawa, looking to be the first player to defend at the ZOZO, opened with a 69. Former ZOZO champion Hideki Matsuyama struggled to a 1-over 71.

    Check out how to follow the action below.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television

    • Thursday-Saturday: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. (Golf Channel)

    Must reads

    Taylor Moore leads by one at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP after opening 7-under 63

    The Five: Ranking past editions of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    For a player like Kensei Hirata, ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP week could be life-changing

    Collin Morikawa talks title defense at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    Five things to know: ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club

    Purse breakdown: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP