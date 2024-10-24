27M AGO
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The FedExCup Fall continues with the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan, the first international event of the FedExCup Fall.
Looking for his second PGA TOUR win, Taylor Moore grabbed the first-round lead with a 7-under 63. Max Greyserman, Eric Cole and Nico Echavarria share second place with matching 64s. Defending champion Collin Morikawa, looking to be the first player to defend at the ZOZO, opened with a 69. Former ZOZO champion Hideki Matsuyama struggled to a 1-over 71.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Thursday-Saturday: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. (Golf Channel)