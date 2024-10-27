Rickie Fowler keeps 16-year streak alive at ZOZO with fourth-place finish
Notches top-10 finish for 16th straight season
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
Rickie Fowler, 35, was running out of chances to preserve a streak that has spanned his entire professional career. He came through at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Fowler finished solo fourth at the ZOZO, closing in 6-under 64 at ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club for a 17-under total, three strokes back of winner Nico Echavarria, who has now won on TOUR in back-to-back seasons.
It’s not a win for Fowler, but it’s something to build on. He entered the week at No. 108 on the FedExCup Fall standings, with no finish better than T16 in 2024. That meant he was in jeopardy of finishing a TOUR season without a top-10 finish for the first time in his professional career, an impressive streak of longevity that dates to 2009.
No such worries. Fowler, who has Japanese heritage, delivered a season-best showing at a venue where he finished runner-up in 2022. Fowler carded four rounds of 68 or better this week, including 6-under 64s in the second and fourth rounds.
Rickie Fowler finishes with birdie at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
“It was a good, solid day,” said Fowler, who moved to No. 92 on the FedExCup Fall standings. “I was obviously trying to get more. Had some dinner with our friends and some of our friends in Narita last night and we set the goal at 9 (under), so I fell a little bit short. Still a good, solid day.
“Excited about the way I've been able to play the few events that I've played this fall. Not necessarily having my best, but being a lot of positives. Nice to have a good finish, especially here in Japan in front of some fun fans.”
It meant a 16th consecutive season with a top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR, dating to the year he turned pro (2009) where he finished runner-up at the Procore Championship in just his second TOUR start as a pro. Fowler is well-known for his style and understated swagger, and deservedly so, but consistency has also been a hallmark of his career. The top-10 stat, preserved at the ZOZO, epitomizes it.
Kevin Prise is an associate editor for the PGA TOUR. He is on a lifelong quest to break 80 on a course that exceeds 6,000 yards and to see the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl. Follow Kevin Prise on Twitter.