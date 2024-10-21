Collin Morikawa talks title defense at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Before the win, I had not won for nearly two years, and I decided to take a few steps back to try and understand the foundation that made me such a solid player, like back when I was playing so good from 2019-21. Sometimes, you have to understand from a very basic level why your golf game works, and we were able to figure a few things out in Japan. Also, it helps that the putter got hot, which is always nice, and I put together quite a few great iron shots when I needed to. That's always been my strength, even when I don’t hit it great, my iron play is still proving to be the one aspect of my game that I can rely on.