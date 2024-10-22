The Five: Ranking past editions of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
6 Min Read
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
From world-renowned food to natural wonders to stunning streetscapes, Japan seems to have it all.
When the PGA TOUR returned to the Land of the Rising Sun in 2019 for the inaugural ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, there was palpable excitement from TOUR players, fans and global golf enthusiasts alike.
And, so far, the PGA TOUR stop has delivered – with some storylines transcending the sport.
There was only one way we could start this particular list, of course, but in terms of epic trophy tilting, here’s how we would rank the previous editions of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which have seen historic wins, a victory from a homeland's favorite son and the end of winless droughts for two major champions.
1. Tiger Woods (2019)
The first ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP had already built up plenty of buzz with some of the biggest names in golf teeing it up, but Tiger Woods topped that list.
Woods made his "Return to Glory" earlier in the year, triumphantly capturing his fifth Masters title. He also made it to the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs. But he arrived at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP without expectations as, after he failed to qualify for the TOUR Championship, he underwent a procedure to repair minor cartilage damage in his left knee.
It wasn't the best of starts for Woods, bogeying his first three holes of the championship, but he caught fire after that. Woods made nine birdies in the first round at ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club and was off to the races with an opening-round 64.
“As far as playing, I didn't really know that I would come back and play at this level, but the fact that I could get down and read putts again, something I haven't been able to do in months (after the surgery on his left knee). So, it's something very subtle and simple like that, it makes a difference,” Woods said.
Re-visiting Tiger Woods’ 82nd PGA TOUR win at 2019 ZOZO Championship
The inaugural ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP was impacted by Typhoon Bualoi, with the golf course closed Friday as six inches of rain pummelled the layout just outside Tokyo.
Alas, come Monday, Woods was the last man standing at 19-under – topping local hero Hideki Matsuyama by three shots – to claim his record-tying 82nd victory, matching Sam Snead atop the PGA TOUR’s all-time wins list.
“I think him having that historic win brought that energy and just gave the tournament kind of the recognition I feel like it deserved,” said Justin Thomas.
2. Hideki Matsuyama (2021)
After the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP was contested in California in 2020 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the tournament returned to Japan in 2021.
Hideki Matsuyama wouldn’t be denied again.
Having won the Masters earlier in the season and already cementing himself as a hero in his native country, Matsuyama dominated the field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, winning by an incredible five shots thanks to a tremendous back-nine 32 in the final round at Narashino Country Club.
Matsuyama, who finished runner-up to Woods in the inaugural ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP two years prior, made three birdies in five holes on his back nine and eagled No. 18 for good measure for a five-shot win – his seventh on TOUR.
“I won the Masters and this tournament in 2021 – it was a memorable year for me,” Matsuyama said.
3. Collin Morikawa (2023)
Collin Morikawa seemed due for a victory after more than two years of waiting to find the winner’s circle. And last year’s ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP was one of the most memorable triumphs of his career.
Morikawa fired a final-round 63 to win by a tidy six shots over Eric Cole and Beau Hossler. It was his first win on TOUR in 27 months.
“Winning means the world, but winning in Japan, having my heritage being half Japanese, my last name being Morikawa, it's so special, right? I talked about it earlier, there's only a few places where, by the end of your career, you hope to win,” Morikawa said last year.
Collin Morikawa wins in commanding fashion at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Morikawa said he knew that so many of the fans would be cheering for the Japanese players throughout the week, but he felt like he was part of that group and felt the same love.
Between the hefty fan support, the country connection and snapping a lengthy win drought, Morikawa’s ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP victory was particularly meaningful.
“Winning around the world is not easy," Morikawa said. "We play so much in the United States that when we have these opportunities to play outside and play in a country that I love and have respect for and just have history, right, it's very, very special.”
4. Keegan Bradley (2022)
While Collin Morikawa’s winless streak crept into its second year, Keegan Bradley’s drought was nearly double in length before he captured the 2022 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Bradley had won the BMW Championship in September 2018 in a playoff over Justin Rose, but it took until October 2022 in Japan to win again, as he captured the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP by one shot over Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam.
It was an overwhelmingly emotional victory for Bradley, who admitted Sunday night in his winner’s press conference that he couldn’t remember the last time he had cried – but he was crying from when the final putt dropped through the trophy ceremony and until he got to sit down in the winner’s chair.
“I can't keep it together, I don't know what's wrong with me,” Bradley said that evening. “There's a lot of hard work that goes into it. Even if you play perfectly, doesn't mean you're going to win. But for me, I feel like I should be contending for tournaments, I want to be contending to play on Ryder Cup, Presidents Cups teams, majors. You know, this is going to go a long way.”
Bradley would, of course, go on to miss out on joining the Ryder Cup team in Italy before being named the captain for the 2025 American side. He was also a captain’s pick for this past year’s Presidents Cup team – where he earned the winning point for the U.S. Team.
Bradley fired a 2-under 68 in the final round in 2022. He bogeyed two of his last five holes but made a key birdie on No. 17, an effort he called one of the best of his life. After a tap in on No. 18, he raised his arms to the sky and choked back tears.
“It's just when you put the work in and you win,” Bradley said, “it means a lot.”
5. Patrick Cantlay (2020)
Patrick Cantlay won the lone ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP that was contested outside of Japan, claiming the title when it was played at Sherwood Country Club in California due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Cantlay won impressively, rallying from a four-shot deficit and surging into the lead with four birdies in five holes after making the turn. Cantlay fired a final-round 65 to win by one.
Patrick Cantlay wins 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Justin Thomas, who started the day with a one-shot advantage, hit into penalty areas on back-to-back holes late in the day to fall just short of Cantlay. It was Cantlay’s third win on the PGA TOUR in his career.
“I feel like I have been playing well for a while and this week it just kind of all came together every day,” Cantlay said. “I put in a lot of work and try to do the right things all the time, so when it all does come together, it's really rewarding because it's all that hard work paying off.”