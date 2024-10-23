For player like Kensei Hirata, ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP week could be life-changing
Written by Chuah Choo Chiang @chuahcc
Kensei Hirata, the current Japan Golf Tour No. 1, can’t remember how old he was when he began to dream about playing on the PGA TOUR.
With the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP rolling into town at ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, this week, the in-form 23-year-old could well make his dream come true and fast-track what is becoming a blossoming career.
Last year, Hirata finished a creditable T6 in the tournament won by Collin Morikawa, who is back to defend his crown and is amongst three of the world’s top-10 players gathered for the sixth playing of the ZOZO.
The Japanese rising star has already bagged four victories this season, which should lock his spot in the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry in December. However, four really good rounds of golf this week could change everything.
“At the beginning of this season, playing in this tournament was one of my goals so I’m happy to be able to be here, especially as the leader of the money list and I’m definitely excited,” said Hirata, who holds six career wins in Japan.
Out of 17 Japanese players in the field, Hirata is amongst 14 Japan Golf Tour members taking their places in the 78-man FedExCup Fall tournament, which has no 36-hole cut. Last year, Hirata was one of three local players – the others being Ryo Ishikawa (T4) and Ryo Hisatsune (T6) – who finished in the top 10, reinforcing the growing strength of Japanese golf.
Winners in eight of the FedExCup Fall events will receive the same benefits as winners of Full-Field Events during the FedExCup Regular Season, including 500 FedExCup points, Official World Golf Ranking points, a two-year PGA TOUR exemption (exempt through 2026) and invitations to The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, Masters Tournament and PGA Championship.
Kensei Hirata makes birdie putt at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Hirata can’t see himself – yet – as a regular starter on the PGA TOUR but thinks he isn’t too far away from joining the big boys.
“I really like the atmosphere (at Narashino), and I have good memories from last year," said Hirata. "The holes aren’t that long here, so the Japanese players can compete and put themselves in contention. My goal is to finish strong and put myself in contention.
“I’ve watched the PGA TOUR since I was a child, so I’ve always dreamed of playing on the PGA TOUR. I can’t imagine myself playing as of now, but I want to get better to be able to play in the future. I feel like I’m a better player than last year, so this week I hope I can see some improvements.”
Kaito Onishi is another Japanese prospect eager to stamp his mark at the highest level after earning his PGA TOUR card for next season via a top-30 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour this year. Onishi, 26, played collegiate golf against the likes of Morikawa, who has since become a two-time major champion and six-time PGA TOUR winner.
“I competed in the same events with Collin while we were in college,” said Onishi, who represented the University of Southern California during his amateur days. “He turned professional after graduating from university, performed well and has won majors, which is impressive. He is one of the greatest players.
“I am glad to earn my card on the PGA TOUR, but I will face a tough challenge. Hopefully, I will be able to enjoy new experiences, keep my card and compete in the big tournaments.”
Hideki Matsuyama, Asia’s most successful golfer with 10 PGA TOUR wins including a historic Masters title, became the first Japanese winner at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2021. The world No. 7 is searching for a third win in 2024, a feat he has not achieved previously.
“It's always great to be back here. I don't play often in Japan, but when I do, I really look forward to this event," Matsuyama said. "To play in front of our fans here in Japan, there may be some added pressure, but hopefully I can perform.”
Chuah is senior director, marketing & communications – APAC for the PGA TOUR. Based in Malaysia, he has been a strong advocate for Asian golf over the past two decades. Follow his #AsiaRising tweets @chuahcc Follow Chuah Choo Chiang on Twitter.