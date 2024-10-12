How to watch: Round 4 of Black Desert Championship

Rookie Matt McCarty will take a two-shot lead into the final round at 19-under after a stellar 7-under 64 in just his second PGA TOUR start as a member. McCarty earned a Three-Victory Promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour this season. Sitting T2 at 17-under are Joe Highsmith (62), Kevin Streelman (63), Harris English (66) and Stephan Jaeger (68).