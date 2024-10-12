10H AGO
How to watch: Round 4 of Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
Loading...
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The FedExCup Fall continues at the inaugural Black Desert Championship in Ivins, Utah, where the PGA TOUR returns to Utah for the first time since 1963.
The Black Desert Resort, which is set in a lava field, hosts the third of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments.
Rookie Matt McCarty will take a two-shot lead into the final round at 19-under after a stellar 7-under 64 in just his second PGA TOUR start as a member. McCarty earned a Three-Victory Promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour this season. Sitting T2 at 17-under are Joe Highsmith (62), Kevin Streelman (63), Harris English (66) and Stephan Jaeger (68).
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Sunday: 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 3-8 p.m.