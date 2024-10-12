Matt McCarty takes Black Desert Championship lead in second start as PGA TOUR member

Jaeger already has one victory this year, capturing his first PGA TOUR title in the Texas Children's Houston Open in a duel over Scottie Scheffler. He is one of two players — Chris Kirk, who was tied for 36th at 9-under after a 70, is the other — who finished in the top 50 in the FedExCup Playoffs and are assured of all the $20 million Signature Events next year.