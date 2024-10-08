4H AGO
How to watch: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The FedExCup Fall continues at the inaugural Black Desert Championship in Ivins, Utah, where the PGA TOUR returns to Utah for the first time since 1963.
The Black Desert Resort, which is set in a lava field, will host the third of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Thursday-Sunday: 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR Live:
|Thursday
|Friday
|Stream 1
|Featured groups: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Featured groups: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Featured group: 5-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 5-8 p.m
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.