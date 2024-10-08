PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

How to watch: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The FedExCup Fall continues at the inaugural Black Desert Championship in Ivins, Utah, where the PGA TOUR returns to Utah for the first time since 1963.

    The Black Desert Resort, which is set in a lava field, will host the third of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments.

    Check out how to follow the action below.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television

    • Thursday-Sunday: 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR Live:

    ThursdayFriday
    Stream 1Featured groups: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Featured groups: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
    Featured group: 5-8 p.m.Featured group: 5-8 p.m

    PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.

