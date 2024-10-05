PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

How to watch: Sanderson Farms Championship Round 4

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The FedExCup Fall continues with the Sanderson Farms Championship, contested at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. With full status for next year and Signature Event status at stake, players arrive trying to improve their FedExCup rankings for the 2025 season and play their way into the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10. Young stars arrive looking to shine, including Nick Dunlap, Michael Thorbjornsen and the top finisher on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List Matt McCarty, alongside PGA TOUR stalwarts Rickie Fowler and Harris English.

    After a 7-under 65 in Saturday’s third round, Keith Mitchell will take a one-shot lead into Sunday’s final round at 20-under, which ties the 54-hole tournament record. Beau Hossler, the 36-hole leader, sits second at 19-under with Kevin Yu in solo third at 18-under.

    Check out how to follow the action below.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 2-6:30 p.m.


