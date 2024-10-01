PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The FedExCup Fall continues with the Sanderson Farms Championship, contested at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. With full status for next year and Signature Event status at stake, players arrive trying to improve their FedExCup rankings for the 2025 season and play their way into the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10.

    Young stars arrive looking to shine, including Nick Dunlap, Michael Thorbjornsen and the top finisher on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List Matt McCarty, alongside PGA TOUR stalwarts Rickie Fowler and Harris English.

    Check out how to follow the action below.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Friday: 4-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Sunday: 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR LIVE (stream 1):

    ThursdayFriday
    Featured groups: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured groups: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
    Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 4-7:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 2-6:30 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Thursday

    • 8:49 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Stephan Jaeger, Peter Malnati (10th tee)
    • 9:00 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Luke List, Mackenzie Hughes (10th tee)

    ESPN+ bonus coverage (once morning groups finish):

    • 1:34 p.m.: Harris English, Matt Kuchar, Matt McCarty (first tee)
    • 1:45 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler (first tee)

    Friday

    • 8:49 a.m.: Harris English, Matt Kuchar, Matt McCarty (10th tee)
    • 9:00 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler (10th tee)

    ESPN+ bonus coverage (once morning groups finish):

    • 1:34 p.m.: Nick Dunlap, Stephan Jaeger, Peter Malnati (first tee)
    • 1:45 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Luke List, Mackenzie Hughes (first tee)

