How to watch: Sanderson Farms Championship Round 3

The FedExCup Fall continues with the Sanderson Farms Championship, contested at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. With full status for next year and Signature Event status at stake, players arrive trying to improve their FedExCup rankings for the 2025 season and play their way into the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10. Young stars arrive looking to shine, including Nick Dunlap, Michael Thorbjornsen and the top finisher on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List Matt McCarty, alongside PGA TOUR stalwarts Rickie Fowler and Harris English.