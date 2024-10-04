PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

How to watch: Sanderson Farms Championship Round 3

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The FedExCup Fall continues with the Sanderson Farms Championship, contested at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. With full status for next year and Signature Event status at stake, players arrive trying to improve their FedExCup rankings for the 2025 season and play their way into the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10. Young stars arrive looking to shine, including Nick Dunlap, Michael Thorbjornsen and the top finisher on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List Matt McCarty, alongside PGA TOUR stalwarts Rickie Fowler and Harris English.

    LEADERS

    Check out how to follow the action below.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Sunday: 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 2-6:30 p.m.

    Must reads

    David Skinns shoots course-record 60, leads Sanderson Farms Championship

    Mackenzie Hughes shows no signs of hangover at Sanderson Farms Championship

    What’s in the bag: Matt McCarty explains his ‘butter fingers’ stamped wedges

    Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Tony Finau and the season that shaped pro golf’s future

    Power Rankings: Sanderson Farms Championship

    The First Look: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Expert Picks: Who to ride with at Sanderson Farms Championship

    The First Look: Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance