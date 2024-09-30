2H AGO
Monday qualifiers: Sanderson Farms Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. The second event of the FedExCup Fall gives the opportunity for golfers to play their way into the field through a Monday open qualifier at Deerfield Golf Club in Canton, Mississippi.
A mixture of past TOUR winners as well as rising up-and-comers will tee it up in the 18-hole open qualifiers looking to take one of four spots available.