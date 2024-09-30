PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Monday qualifiers: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Monday Qualifiers

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads to the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. The second event of the FedExCup Fall gives the opportunity for golfers to play their way into the field through a Monday open qualifier at Deerfield Golf Club in Canton, Mississippi.

    A mixture of past TOUR winners as well as rising up-and-comers will tee it up in the 18-hole open qualifiers looking to take one of four spots available.

    Click here for scores and tee times from the Sanderson Farms Championship Monday qualifier.