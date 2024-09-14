Procore Championship is testament to the hard reset

Furr’s rookie PGA TOUR season has been rough – 18 starts, four made cuts – but he is the latest example of how it can pay off to get away from golf. He made six birdies, an eagle, and no bogeys Saturday – the value, perhaps, of having a clear mind. While the recent FedExCup Playoffs went on without him, his party of 12 spent five days slaying trout and savoring Jackson’s jagged mountain vistas and blue-ribbon trout streams.