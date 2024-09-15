Draws and Fades: Case for and against Patton Kizzire and chasers at Procore Championship

Case against: If there is any perceived “weakness” it could be his SG: Off the Tee this week, ranking 34th. He was 112th in the metric last season and if there is trouble to be found on Sunday it will come by missing fairways at Silverado. Honestly, though, the biggest battle will be nerves. It’s been a long time since he won the 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii, the last of his two wins.