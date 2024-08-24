Robert MacIntyre withdraws with back pain at BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
CASTLE PINES VILLAGE, Colo. – Robert MacIntyre withdrew from the BMW Championship, citing lower-back pain, midway through the third round at Castle Pines on Saturday.
The winner of this season’s RBC Canadian Open and Genesis Scottish Open, MacIntyre had bogeyed two holes on the front nine and was 1 over for the tournament when he withdrew at the turn. He is the second player in as many days to withdraw with back pain; Hideki Matsuyama, coming off a win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, withdrew Friday.
At 12th in the FedExCup, Scotland's MacIntyre is a lock to reach the top-30 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, where someone will walk away with the FedExCup trophy. Should he be healthy enough to play, it would be the first TOUR Championship for the PGA TOUR rookie, who earned his card via the DP World Tour top 10.
MacIntyre, a member of the European Ryder Cup team that trounced the Americans in Rome last fall, is 15th in the Official World Golf Ranking.