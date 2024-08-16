FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, TV and tee times
Tee times for the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship have been moved due to possible thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday morning. Approximate Round 3 starting times will be 9:45-11:45 a.m. CT off of Nos. 1 and 10 tees in groups of three. Hot and humid conditions seen on Thursday and Friday will continue into Saturday with high humidity causing a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the morning.
Denny McCarthy and Hideki Matsuyama share the lead heading into the weekend at 11-under. Sam Burns sits one behind the leading pair, with current FedExCup leader and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at 9-under and two off the pace.
The first of three FedExCup Playoffs events has arrived, with the top 70 in the FedExCup standings heading to Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The top 50 after this week advance onto the BMW Championship, with the final 30 making it the season-ending TOUR Championship with a chance to win the FedExCup. FedExCup points are quadrupled for the first two Playoffs events, with the winner earning 2,000 points.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Special programming alert:
- 'PGA TOUR Originals: The Life: Scheffler, presented by GolfForever'
- Tune in Sunday, Aug. 18, at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC as Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world reflects on what has changed in his life over the past two-and-a-half years, from 12 PGA TOUR victories and a gold medal to fatherhood. Get a glimpse into the life of Scheffler through his own eyes – and the words of his father, Scott.
Television:
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 12-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups (all times ET)
Marquee Group
- 12:02 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Aaron Rai, Tony Finau
Featured Groups
- 11:07 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Justin Thomas, Akshay Bhatia
- 11:40 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa
Featured Holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 16 (par 5)