FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, TV and tee times

Tee times for the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship have been moved due to possible thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday morning. Approximate Round 3 starting times will be 9:45-11:45 a.m. CT off of Nos. 1 and 10 tees in groups of three. Hot and humid conditions seen on Thursday and Friday will continue into Saturday with high humidity causing a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the morning.