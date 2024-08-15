FedExCup update: Justin Rose continues to make late-season move
Written by Sean Martin @PGATOURSMartin
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. – Justin Rose’s dedication to the details is one reason for his continued success at age 44. He’s the second-oldest participant in the FedExCup Playoffs thanks to two top-10s in majors this year, including a runner-up in last month’s Open Championship at Royal Troon.
The extra effort is necessary to remain competitive against players two decades younger than him, but he finally let himself relax a bit after his success at Royal Troon. There was a birthday celebration (he turned 44 on July 30), a Justin Timberlake concert in Belgium and a visit with friends in Portugal.
“This year has felt like a bit of a grind; all my weeks off have been quite hard-working,” Rose said after his first-round 66 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. “So the last couple weeks I was back in the UK. It was my birthday. Took a little time just slightly away from the game.”
He played nine holes twice during that downtime, then returned last week at the Wyndham Championship to get some competitive reps before the start of the Playoffs. He missed the cut by one last week, but those two rounds served their purpose while also allowing him to miss a marathon, 36-hole Sunday after the Wyndham was delayed by Tropical Storm Debbie.
“Coming from the UK, I think last week was important to get going for this week,” said Rose. He needs a good week after arriving in Tennessee ranked 55th in the FedExCup. He got off to a good start Thursday.
Rose was bogey-free as his short game shone. Playing in the day’s first group, he got up-and-down all six times he missed the green, gaining more than a stroke around the greens. He also missed just four fairways Thursday, which is especially important around TPC Southwind.
Justin Rose uses nice approach to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude
The top 50 in the FedExCup will advance to next week’s BMW Championship, with 30 making it to the finale of the FedExCup season, the TOUR Championship. Rose won the FedExCup in 2018.
His FedExCup hopes would be over if not for his decision to compete in a 36-hole qualifier for this year’s Open Championship. Most former world No. 1s with more than $75 million in career earnings would sit on the sidelines during a major they were not exempt for, but Rose decided to play two rounds in one day alongside the 1,681st and 932nd-ranked players in the world. He was rewarded for his effort, qualifying for The Open and posting his best major finish since his runner-up finish in the 2017 Masters.
Rose’s runner-up at Royal Troon jumped him from 76th to 52nd in the FedExCup. It was just his second top-10 of the year, the other being a T6 in the PGA Championship at Valhalla. “Valhalla was cool,” he said. “Felt like playing on a big golf course in low scoring conditions and … my game showing signs of competing with the best players in the world was obviously still important for me to see.”
Rose had missed the cut in four of five starts entering The Open, and the only exception was the Travelers Championship, where he beat just one player in that no-cut event. Still, he was optimistic about the direction of his game.
“All year long I've been saying that I've been putting in some good work,” Rose said. “I've been seeing signs on the range. I've been seeing signs in practice that I feel like there's moments where I feel like I'm as good a player as I've ever been, and obviously haven't seen that much in results this year.”
Those positive signs included an improved short game, increased clubhead speed and a body that’s “moving better than it has for a couple of years.”
“I'm trying to tick as many boxes as I can,” he said. A trip to the BMW Championship could be next on his list.
Big movers
Rose’s playing partner in the day’s first group was Ben Griffin, who arrived at TPC Southwind ranked 56th in the FedExCup. He matched Rose’s 66 and is projected to move inside the top 50 of the standings. Griffin was 5-under par through 11 holes before making a double at the par-3 14th, where he hit his tee shot into the water. He birdied the next two holes before a bogey on 18.
Ben Griffin's impressive second leads to birdie at FedEx St. Jude
Griffin is coming off a T7 finish at last week’s Wyndham Championship that bumped him up five spots in the FedExCup standings. He said he’s still sore from Sunday’s two-plus rounds, though.
“I feel like my body isn't quite where I want it. But nonetheless it was a good round. I feel like I swung it pretty well. I didn't really go into this round feeling super sharp about my game and my body. I just felt like I wasn't moving quite as well as I wanted to. Nonetheless, I did a great job.” … Chris Kirk is a Georgia alum who once lived in Atlanta. He’s been there just once for work, however. That was a decade ago, when he won the second FedExCup Playoffs event to earn his way to East Lake. Kirk is projected to clinch another trip to East Lake after taking the first-round lead at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. His 6-under 64 included an ace at the par-3 14th.
Sean Martin is a senior editor for the PGA TOUR. He is a 2004 graduate of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. Attending a small school gave him a heart for the underdog, which is why he enjoys telling stories of golf's lesser-known players. Follow Sean Martin on Twitter.