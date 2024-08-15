FedExCup update: Justin Rose continues to make late-season move

“I feel like my body isn't quite where I want it. But nonetheless it was a good round. I feel like I swung it pretty well. I didn't really go into this round feeling super sharp about my game and my body. I just felt like I wasn't moving quite as well as I wanted to. Nonetheless, I did a great job.” … Chris Kirk is a Georgia alum who once lived in Atlanta. He’s been there just once for work, however. That was a decade ago, when he won the second FedExCup Playoffs event to earn his way to East Lake. Kirk is projected to clinch another trip to East Lake after taking the first-round lead at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. His 6-under 64 included an ace at the par-3 14th.