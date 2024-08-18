Just one player can bump Scottie Scheffler for FedExCup No. 1 into TOUR Championship

It’s still a substantial deficit – Schauffele trails Scheffler by 1,495 points into next week’s BMW Championship. Only a win at Castle Pines would move him atop the FedExCup into the TOUR Championship at East Lake, which utilizes a Starting Strokes format (the FedExCup leader will start at 10 under, with No. 2 starting at 8 under). But it’s a chance, which is better than any other player can say amidst Scheffler’s generational season, in which he became the first player since Arnold Palmer in 1962 with six wins before July 1.