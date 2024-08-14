FedEx St. Jude weather: High heat, rain expected at TPC Southwind
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
A hot week is shaping up at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of three FedExCup Playoffs events.
Temperatures are expected to reach the high 90s F throughout the week at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, with heat indexes that could surpass 105 F.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected for Wednesday's pro-am day, which could soften the course for Wednesday's first round, with precipitation also possible on each competition day. Although Wednesday could see .75 inches of rainfall, the total precipitation across Thursday-Sunday is not expected to surpass .5 inches.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship features a 70-player starting field, which offers more flexibility to overcome weather delays compared to a Full-Field Event. For context, last week's Wyndham Championship still crowned a champion Sunday evening despite the first round's postponement to Friday due to Tropical Storm Debby.
“Hot and humid conditions return Thursday into Friday with the humidity making it feel like 105+ each of these days,” wrote the TOUR’s official weather forecast. “Cannot rule out isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon with the peak heating of the day. Otherwise, a cold front is forecast to move through the region this weekend increasing the chance for thunderstorms Saturday into early Sunday. This will break the heat on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and less humid conditions."
The top 50 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List after the FedEx St. Jude Championship will advance to next week's BMW Championship and qualify for next season's eight Signature Events, with the Memphis heat complemented by high stakes.
Here's a look at the FedEx St. Jude Championship weather forecast as of Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, 80% chance of rain, tapering off mid-day. High 86 F. Low 73 F. Winds E to NE, 4-8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, 20% chance of rain. High 97 F. Low 74 F. Winds S to SW, 5-10 mph. Heat index 107 F.
Friday: Afternoon thunderstorms and hot, 30% chance of rain. High 96 F. Low 75 F. Winds SW, 10-15 mph. Heat index 106 F.
Saturday: Thunderstorms possible and hot, 40% chance of rain. High 92 F. Low 75 F. Winds N to NW, 6-12 mph.
Sunday: Morning thunderstorms possible, 30% chance of rain. High 88 F. Low 72 F. Winds NW, 6-12 mph.