PGA TOUR releases 2025 FedExCup Season schedule

The 2025 FedExCup Regular Season begins in Hawaii with the “Opening Drive” at The Sentry (Dec. 30-Jan. 5) at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui and the Sony Open in Hawaii (Jan. 6-12) at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. With the start of the season, all players reset to zero FedExCup points as they begin their journey toward the FedExCup Playoffs. The Sentry, the season’s first Signature Event, includes PGA TOUR winners from the previous calendar year as well as the top 50 members from the 2024 FedExCup standings.

Following the two Hawaii events, The American Express (Jan. 13-19), played across three courses in La Quinta, California, returns after a historic finish in 2024 where Nick Dunlap became the first amateur to win on the PGA TOUR since 1991. Dunlap went on to win the Barracuda Championship, becoming the first player in TOUR history to win as an amateur and a professional in the same season.

The Farmers Insurance Open (Jan. 20-25), played at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California, will feature a Saturday primetime finish on CBS/Paramount+ for the fourth consecutive season. The sixth APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational will be played Jan. 25-26 at Torrey Pines, with final-round coverage on GOLF Channel.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Jan. 27-Feb. 2), to be played at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course in Pebble Beach, California, is the second Signature Event of 2025 and features amateurs competing alongside professionals (80 players) over the first two rounds, with the competition limited to professionals only for the final two rounds at Pebble Beach. AT&T is the TOUR’s longest continuous title sponsor dating, back to 1986.

The WM Phoenix Open (Feb. 3-9) in Scottsdale, Arizona, will once again be contested the same week as Super Bowl LIX (played in New Orleans). In 2024, Nick Taylor captured the trophy at TPC Scottsdale a year after finishing runner-up to Scottie Scheffler.

The first of three player-hosted Signature Events, 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods will host The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 10-16) at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. The three player-hosted Signature Events will once again have a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties and any player within 10 shots of the lead, as well as a special exemption in addition to the four sponsor exemptions reserved for TOUR members.

Mexico’s national open, the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (Feb. 17-23), became an official PGA TOUR event in 2022. In 2024, rookie Jake Knapp earned his maiden PGA TOUR title at VidantaWorld in Vallarta, Mexico.