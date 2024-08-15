FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, TV and tee times

Chris Kirk, who aced the par-3 14th hole, holds a one-shot lead at 6-under after a first-round 64 that featured just one bogey on the final hole. Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon and Hideki Matsuyama are all T2 at 5-under. World No. 1 and FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler is close behind at 4-under, off the heels of an Olympic gold medal, along with last season's runner-up in the FedExCup and two-time major champion this season Xander Schauffele. Three-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy sits at 3-under. Defending FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland is T43 after an even-par 70 in the opening round.