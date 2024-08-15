PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, TV and tee times

2 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The first of three FedExCup Playoffs events has arrived, with the top 70 in the FedExCup standings heading to Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The top 50 after this week advance onto the BMW Championship, with the final 30 making it the season-ending TOUR Championship with a chance to win the FedExCup. FedExCup points are quadrupled for the first two Playoffs events, with the winner earning 2,000 points.

    Chris Kirk, who aced the par-3 14th hole, holds a one-shot lead at 6-under after a first-round 64 that featured just one bogey on the final hole. Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon and Hideki Matsuyama are all T2 at 5-under. World No. 1 and FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler is close behind at 4-under, off the heels of an Olympic gold medal, along with last season's runner-up in the FedExCup and two-time major champion this season Xander Schauffele. Three-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy sits at 3-under. Defending FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland is T43 after an even-par 70 in the opening round.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Special programming alert:

    • 'PGA TOUR Originals: The Life: Scheffler, presented by GolfForever'
      • Tune in Sunday, Aug. 18, at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC as Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world reflects on what has changed in his life over the past two-and-a-half years, from 12 PGA TOUR victories and a gold medal to fatherhood. Get a glimpse into the life of Scheffler through his own eyes – and the words of his father, Scott.

    Television:

    • Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
    • Sunday: 12-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
    Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 12-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee group: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee group: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
    Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 12-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-12 p.m.
    Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 9 a.m. - noonFeatured holes: 8:45 a.m. - 1 p.m.Featured holes: 8:45 a.m. - 12 p.m.
    Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: 12-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Friday

    Marquee group

    • 10:35 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

    Featured groups

    • 10:25 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Hideki Matsuyama
    • 10:55 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Mark Hubbard

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 11 (par 4), 14 (par 3), 16 (par 5)

